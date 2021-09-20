A volcano on one of Spain’s Canary Islands erupted in spectacular fashion on Sunday, forcing some 5,000 residents and tourists to evacuate. No injuries have been reported.

The volcano, called Cumbre Vieja, sits on a ridge in the southern part of the island of La Palma, which is off the coast of northwest Africa. It’s erupted only twice before this century, first in 1949 and then again in 1971.

The current eruption is a surreal spectacle, as the volcano belched ash but day and then sent scarlet stream of lava pouring down its flanks under the black night sky on Sunday. The eruption has destroyed homes, though, swallowing them in curtains of scorching lava. Here are some of the wildest images from the explosion.