Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper Pack

Hasbro talked a lot about “world building” during its livestream today, and if you’re looking to flush out your Star Wars figure collection with lots of screen-accurate extras, next s pring you’ll be able to pony up $42 for this four-pack of Rebel Fleet Troopers. The set comes with six accessories, which appear to all be weapons of various sorts, and at 3.75-inches tall the figures still include plenty of articulation, so you can pose them immediately ready to die and be expendable for the Rebel cause.