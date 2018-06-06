Photo: Nora Ballard/Matt Laumb (GMG/FMG)

Last week, Gizmodo launched The Gateway, an investigative podcast about Teal Swan an internet spiritual guru who creates hypnotic YouTube videos aimed at people who are struggling with depression. These videos share controversial messages about mental health with her devoted fans who follow her online and in person. Many people get so wrapped up in her messages, they join Swan’s intentional community and move out to her retreat center in Costa Rica.



The second episode, which was released today, looks into Swan’s backstory, which helps explain why she criticizes the mental health system, and why she focuses on suicide. And it presents some of our reporting on the death of one of her first followers.

Her messaging on death is important because she is reaching millions of people with her self-help videos.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.