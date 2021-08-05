A town in Northern California has been nearly completely destroyed after the Dixie Fire charged through late Wednesday. The state’s largest wildfire tore through the downtown, destroying historic buildings and prompting panicked evacuations in a dramatic scene of destruction.

“If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening. “If you remain, emergency responders may not be able to assist you.”

The fire is one of dozens burning across the West in what has been a fire season from hell. And the worst is likely still ahead for California.