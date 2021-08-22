The Dungeons & Dragons movie has wrapped production!



Director John Francis Daley announced on social media that the shooting has wrapped on the film.

From its looks, the new D&D film is going all out to bring the best adaptation of the tabletop role-playing game (RPG) to life. The cast features A-list actor Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious franchise), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

According to Collider, Daley is known for acting as Lance Sweet on the procedural series Bones. He has co-written the D&D script and is co-directing with Johnathan Smith, who is best known for writing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Horrible Bosses, and Game Night.

The D&D game was invented in 1974 and never lost the excitement in the 47 years the game has been around. The first attempt at an adaptation hit theaters in 2000 and starred Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch. The film was a commercial and critical flop and hated by general movie fans and fans of the game.

Daley and Smith aren’t the only folks adapting the D&D material. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is helming a television series inspired by the source material. Since Paramount produces the show, there could be serious overlap between the film and series.

The epic fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons is set to debut in Spring 2023. Fans know very little about the direction this film is taking or the plot, but we’ll learn more information as time grows near. It’s understandable why fans may be wary about an adaptation because the last one was such a disappointment, but with the caliber of people involved, maybe this one will turn out to be watchable.

