The Occultist (Eugenie Bondurant) doing something as spooky as you’d expect, going by that character name, in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Image : Warner Bros.

If you’re a horror fan, chances are you’ve already got your Friday night plans set: the third Conjuring movie, tantalizingly subtitled The Devil Made Me Do It, will be arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Fittingly, Warner Bros. has released one final trailer to hint at the frights to come.



This trailer admittedly doesn’t deviate too much from what we’ve already seen from the movie—once again, it explains that it’s inspired by a real-life case from the files of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), and that this Conjuring will investigate a court case in which an accused murderer claimed “ not guilty because I was possessed.” But there’s a fun little bit at the end that turns Blondie’s peppy “Call Me”—r eleased in 1980, which means it’s the perfect pick for this 1981-set film—into a funereal dirge.

Directed by Michael Chaves from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (who wrote the story with producer James Wan), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard, and you probably wager a sizable bet that our old pal Annabelle will pop up at least once. The movie opens in theaters and on HBO Max June 4.

