No Time to Die was one of the earliest films to get pulled from the release schedule in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, being pushed back further and further as the state of the world continued to unfurl over the last 18 months. And that wasn’t even its first delay! But now, Mister Bond has set his sights on delivering one last adventure with Daniel Craig.

Optimistically promising itself as the final trailer for the movie, No Time to Die’s latest footage emphasizes that this is the end for Craig’s take on the iconic British Spy, having first appeared in Casino Royale a whole fifteen years ago. Now, with secrets to uncover and a sinister new masked villain in Rami Malek’s Safin on the hunt, Craig’s 007 looks like he’s going out with a bang.

No Time to Die starts with Craig’s superspy out of the action, living in Jamaica with Lea Seydoux’s SPECTRE character Madeleine Swann. But Bond is never granted the opportunity of a quiet life for long, so when a dangerous secret of Swann’s pulls him back into the world of spycraft by his old friend, CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright)—alongside a new 00 agent who replaced him as 007, Nomi, played by Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch—he’s tasked with going after Safin, a cracked-mask-wearing villain obsessed with both Bond and the idea of leaving his legacy to live on beyond him. A legacy that presumably involves trying to take over the world, or blowing things up, as Bond villains are wont to do.

Update 8/31/2021, 9:55 a.m. EST: The final No Time to Die trailer has been pulled from YouTube by MGM, for unknown reasons. In the meantime, enjoy a trailer for Being James Bond, a new documentary focusing on Craig’s journey as 007, set to release exclusively on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of No Time to Die’s release. The 45-minute documentary will be available from September 7 to October 7.

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on October 8. Probably. Maybe. Likely at this point, we hope.

