The Garbage Watch is a piece of haute ecology

John Biggs
Illustration for article titled The Garbage Watch is a piece of haute ecology
Image: Volleback (Fair Use)

With an aesthetic that is reminiscent of Mugatu’s Derelicte, fashion house Volleback has announced the Garbage Watch, a timepiece made entirely of e-waste.

The trashy bauble will be available in “2021,” according to the company and is apparently using bits and bobs from destroyed electronics. While the design is decidedly tidy, the company claims that “everything you can see on the Garbage Watch used to be something else – a motherboard from your computer, a microchip in your smartphone, or wiring from your TV.” I guess they only picked the prettiest parts.

From the clever wire-based band to the knurled buttons, this prototype definitely pushes all the right “post-industrial wasteland” buttons and the company, known for graphene and copper coats that cost up to $1,000, is probably exactly the house to produce something like this. The manufacturing project, produced in conjunction with Wallpaper* Re-Made, will continue through the year and Volleback has already posted a waiting list for their little hunk of horological junk although there is no pricing or availability yet.

Just pray it doesn’t spit out rust on your wrist. 

Illustration for article titled The Garbage Watch is a piece of haute ecology
Image: Volleback (Fair Use)
John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes gadgets, watches, and his dog.

