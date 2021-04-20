We come from the future
Apple

The iPhone 12 Now Comes in Purple!

caitlinmcgarry
Caitlin McGarry
Illustration for article titled The iPhone 12 Now Comes in Purple!
Image: Apple

The iPhone 12 lineup is growing—not with a brand new device, but a fresh shade. Apple announced at its Spring Loaded event today that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini will now come in an extremely pretty purple hue.

The new shade doesn’t command a premium. The purple iPhone 12 will cost the same as the other iPhone 12 shades in the lineup, and the same for the Mini. The 12 starts at $799, and also comes in white, black, mint green, red, and blue. The Mini starts at $699.

Image: Apple

The iPhone 12 is also the best iPhone for most people. It takes solid photos with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera lenses, has great battery life, a powerful processor, and a beautiful design. It differs from the iPhone 12 Pro with an aluminum body instead of a stainless steel one, and the Pro also doesn’t come in quite as fun colors (though the gold and blue shades are pretty stunning). The purple iPhone 12 appeals to me personally.

The iPhone 12 Mini is also very cute, but reportedly hasn’t sold well, so I’m curious to see if folks will scoop up a purple shade for a teen in their lives.

The purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will be available to preorder on April 23 and will go on sale on April 30.

Caitlin McGarry

Senior editor, consumer tech @ Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

dixie-flatline
Dixie-Flatline

It’s like the dead center between lilac and deep periwinkle. Makes for a strikingly eye pleasing piece of hardware. Not my personal taste for a color, but I could see the appeal.