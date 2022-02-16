Dinosaur toys have been popular as long as toys have existed, but with a dino-focused blockbuster movie franchise that shows no sign of coming to an end, it’s an especially great time to be a fan and collector of dino toys.

Mattel recently revealed its upcoming collection of dino tie-ins for Jurassic World Dominion, and it features some truly colossal creations, including a 32-inch tall Brachiosaurus and a 3.5-foot long Super Colossal Giganotosaurus ( which just might be the most over-the-top dinosaur name we’ve ever heard) . Shut up and take out money but please don’t eat us.