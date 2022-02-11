Yesterday we got a good look at the next entry in the Jurassic Park franchise with the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, and where there’s a blockbuster en route there are also new Lego sets . O ur favorite of today’s reveals pays tribute to an iconic scene from the film that started it all.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on what’s been going on in the Jurassic Park universe, the dinos have finally escaped their theme parks and now run amu ck on the mainland where they’re free to terrorize all of humanity. It’s a problem so big that Jurassic World: Dominion has reunited Jurassic stars old and new, including Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm.

Two of the sets Lego revealed today are based on the upcoming film, including the 254-piece, $40 Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport set featuring our old venom-spitting friend , and the 210-piece, $40 Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush set with an angry but colorful triceratops making short work of a 4x4. Both sets are available for pre-order through the Lego set right now, but won’t ship until April 17.

Far more appealing to longtime fans of the Jurassic series is the new 1,212-piece, $100 T. rex Breakout set, which recreates the moment when Jurassic Park’s T. rex realizes the electrified fences keeping it at bay are no longer electrified, just in time for the park’s electric tour vehicles to stop right outside its paddock. It’s far from the first Jurassic Park set to include a posable Lego version of the T. rex, but here it menaces a pair of tour vehicles on a miniature detailed diorama of the scene.

The set also includes four minifigures: an angry soaking wet Alan Grant, a worried Ian Malcolm, and mud-soaked versions of Tim and Lex Murphy who look like they’re keeping high spirits, despite the fact a T. rex is eyeing them up for dinner.

Like the other two Jurassic World: Dominion sets revealed today, the T. rex Breakout set is available for pre-order right now on the Lego website, but won’t ship until April 17, a couple of months from now.