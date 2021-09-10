While we’re thrilled to get any sneak peeks at what’s to come on our beloved Star Trek: Lower Decks, we’re also a little dismayed to be receiving a mid-season trailer right about now ... since it’s making us realize that the show’s excellent second season will soon be nearing its home stretch. However! As this clip more than demonstrates, there’s still a ton of fun, action, awkward moments involving space goo, and nerdy Star Trek references and Easter eggs en route before the finale.

Well, that sure packed a hell of a lot into one minute and 20 seconds : the ensigns doing “those million little things that keep the ship going ” including ( “collecting weird space crap ”), as well as bracing for impact, being blasted with radiation, specifying the difference between phasers and phaser rifles, dodging severed heads, and facing down aliens (looks like Boimler ain’t got time for the Borg, in an episode we can’t wait to see). They are Starfleet, and they never back down from a challenge! (Alas, that ballroom dancing contest is gonna have to be postponed.)

The cast of the Mike McMahan-developed series includes Tawny Newsome ( Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells ( Ensign Tendi) , and Eugene Cordero ( Ensign Rutherford) as the scrappy quartet at Lower Decks’ core , as well as Dawnn Lewis ( Captain Carol Freeman) , Jerry O’Co nnell ( Commander Jack Ransom) , Gillian Vigman ( Doctor T’Ana), Fred Tatasciore ( Lt. Shaxs) , Paul Scheer ( Lt. Billups), and Carl Tart ( Lt. Kayshon).

How are you liking season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks so far, and what are you hoping to see before this installment wraps up? The series, which has already been renewed for a third season, streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

