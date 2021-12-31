Microsoft Duo 2

Microsoft keeps trying to get this Android phone thing down, but it still hasn’t stuck the landing. Now, three generations in, Samsung’s foldables keep getting better, but Microsoft’s second attempt at a folding phone is still a weird device that no one needs.

Unlike other ambitious foldables that have screens that actually bend, the Surface Duo 2 has two separate screens separated by a hinge. Then there’s a substantial rear camera bump that sticks out and won’t even let you set the phone down flat. It’s not water-resistant, there’s no wireless charging, and you still need two hands to use it even when it’s in “phone” mode.

At the very least, Microsoft has managed to pack flagship-level specs into the device, like two AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 888 chip, and 8GB of RAM. But the primary camera remains subpar with weak image processing, and even with Microsoft’s helpful software features, the Surface Duo 2 is just not what we want from a foldable phone. The $1,500 Surface Duo 2 is simply too expensive for a bleeding-edge-level device that’s still working out the kinks. —Florence Ion