Apple’s MacBook Pro With M1 Max

We were floored by the M1 chip in the MacBook Air and Pro to the point where we wondered how Apple could possibly raise the performance ceiling any higher. Then the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros arrived this year with Apple’s upgraded M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. To say the new Pros are impressive would be understatement. But that doesn’t tell the full story. Sure, the MacBook Pro is more powerful than just about any laptop you can buy today, but it’s much more than that. Even if you (somehow) ignore the new chips, the 14-inch model is a significant upgrade over its 13-inch predecessor.

I’ll start with the display, which now uses miniLED technology, allowing for picture quality that is closer to OLED but without the nasty downsides. Furthermore, the six-speaker system sounds incredible, fast charging (via MagSafe, I should add) is a godsend, there are more ports than before, and this thing even has a damn good webcam! The list goes on and on, and at this point, once you excuse the notch, it’s hard to argue against the MacBook Pro being the best laptop around (at least, for those with a seriously large budget). —Phillip Tracy