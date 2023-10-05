The Original Pixel Watch Is Also Getting Wear OS 4

Google announced today that the original Pixel Watch will be getting the Wear OS 4 “later this year”. We were already aware that the new Pixel Watch 2 is releasing with Wear OS 4 but it will be available for the 2022 model as well.



In a recent announcement made by the company, they established that the Wear OS 4 “is now stable”. It’s about time that the OS becomes available for the Pixel Watch considering it has already been rolled out for Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4.

Advertisement

Google highlighted a couple of features that the Wear OS 4 is going to offer. It will let users transfer the watch to a new phone so that they don’t have to worry about factory resetting it. Also, Tiles have gotten a revamp with a few animations, and there’s a new Watch Face Format feature developed in collaboration with Samsung. This feature lets users design the appearance of watch faces without getting involved in the hassle of code optimizations or battery performance. The Wear OS takes care of all the logic required for rendering the watch face.

We don’t know when exactly we can expect the new OS to become available. In fact, in another recent announcement, Google declared that it will no longer roll out its updates, including feature drops and security patches, on the first Monday of every month, as it always has. Instead, they will release them when they’re ready. Here’s what they said about it: