We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

The Satechi Quatro Looks Like an Almost Perfect Portable Power Bank for Apple Fans

srutherford
Sam Rutherford
Filed to:Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank
Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bankchargersbatteriessmartphoneswireless chargingQi wirelessApple Watch
Save
Satechi’s new Quatro battery pack supports USB PD and comes with two wireless charging pads—one of which even supports wireless charging for the Apple Watch.
Satechi’s new Quatro battery pack supports USB PD and comes with two wireless charging pads—one of which even supports wireless charging for the Apple Watch.
Photo: Satechi

Look, I know most people probably aren’t doing a lot of traveling right now, but hopefully, we will again, and when that time comes Satechi’s new power bank might be the perfect accessory—especially for anyone with a lot of Apple gadgets.

Advertisement

At $100, the Quatro is a bit pricey compared to your typical battery pack, but it also has some features you seldom see on any of its competitors. That’s because, in addition to a 10,000 mAh battery and both USB-C PD and USB-A charging ports, the Quatro also sports two built-in wireless chargers—one of which even supports wireless charging for the Apple Watch.

Which is great, because right now it’s kind of miserable when traveling with an Apple Watch. I hate uprooting my whole home charging set up, but that’s required because even though the world’s two largest smartwatch makers—Apple and Samsung—support wireless charging on the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, neither device uses the standard Qi wireless protocol.

People who own recent Samsung phones and watches can at least get around this by using the reverse wireless charging feature included on Galaxy S phones since the Galaxy S10. But Apple Watch owners aren’t quite so lucky. Apple doesn’t include reverse wireless charging on the iPhone.

Advertisement

Now with the Quatro, you can leave your Apple Watch cradle at home and use Satechi’s power bank to top off your watch using its dedicated Apple Watch pad (its the white circle off to the side), while still having a main Qi wireless charging pad in the center for recharging your phone, wireless earbuds, or any other gadget that supports Qi wireless charging.

Illustration for article titled The Satechi Quatro Looks Like an Almost Perfect Portable Power Bank for Apple Fans
Photo: Satechi
G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 75" Class 8-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
TCL 75" Class 8-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Now it’s true that wireless charging isn’t quite as efficient as plugging in a cord, but convenience is sometimes worth it. Not only is the wireless charging convenient, but with a 10,000 mAh capacity (which can fully recharge most phones two or three times) and a built-in LED indicator, you’ll still have an easy way to keep tabs on how much juice the Quatro has left.

The only real downside to the Quatro is that with a max power output of 18 watts, the Quatro isn’t a great choice for topping off larger electronics like a small laptop or a Nintendo Switch. That’s not to say the Quatro can’t recharge them at all, things just won’t be very speedy.

Advertisement

The Satechi Quatro goes on sale in mid-October, with Satechi offering $20 off discount for anyone who pre-orders using the code Quatro.

Sam Rutherford

Senior reporter at Gizmodo, formerly Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Was an archery instructor and a penguin trainer before that.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

It's Time to Prepare for the Sequels and Prequels of the Future

Star Trek: Discovery's New Trailer Brings the Fight for the Federation to the Far Future

I, Too, Had a Terrifying Encounter With Satanism in an Airbnb or Maybe My Own Apartment or Whatever

Cheers to This Facebook Engineer With a Blazing Resignation Letter

DISCUSSION