The Witcher Season 2 Gets a Family-Focused Teaser and Release Date

Ciri trains in the way of the Witcher. Image : Netflix

The family is finally coming together, but a hell of a lot of people (and monsters) aren’t making it easy. Netflix has released the first look and release date for season two of The Witcher, which sees Henry Cavill and Freya Allan returning as the titular Witcher and his new protégée, but their favorite sorceress might be hard to find.



Advertisement

Netflix unveiled some first-look photos and a behind-the-scenes teaser during its new in-house event, WitcherCon, along with a release date: December 17. In the video, which you can watch below, Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) shine a light on their characters’ journeys in season one and tease fans about what’s to come in the future.

The Witcher season two will see Geralt (Cavill) training his new ward Ciri at the famous home of the Witchers, Kaer Morhen. The two spent most of the first season trying to find each other—but now that they’re finally together and learning to fight monsters side by side, things feel more complicated than ever. It’s even tougher because they’re without Yennefer, who’s in a precarious situation after her sacrifice at the battle of Sodden. But don’t worry, coin-tossing fans: Jaskier (Joey Batey) is back, and this photo shows he’s more rocking than ever.

These tavern-goers may not care about his song, but we sure as hell do. Photo : Netflix

We’ve also got a hint at what twists and turns we can expect this season, as Netflix unveiled (most of) the titles for the eight upcoming episodes:



Episode 1: “A Grain of Truth”

Episode 2: “Kaer Morhen”

Episode 3: “What Is Lost”

Episode 4: “Redanian Intelligence”

Episode 5: “Turn Your Back”

Episode 6: “Dear Friend”

Episode 7: “Voleth Meir”

Episode 8: [REDACTED]

Here’s the official synopsis: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: The mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The sophomore season sees the arrival of several new cast members. They include Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, who’s also getting his own anime prequel story with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. In addition, we’ve got Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Cassie Clare as Phillipa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, and Chris Fulton as Rience—a character who may serve as a primary antagonist for the second season. It’s also interesting to note that the penultimate episode is named for another key character in The Witcher story, Voleth Meir, who is rumored to be played by Ania Marson (according to Redanian Intelligence).

Advertisement

The Witcher season two debuts on Netflix December 17.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.