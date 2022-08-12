International theme parks like Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the soon to open Ghibli Park in Japan are enticing tourists to book visits with their fan destinations. Meanwhile, stateside summer winds down with a cinema classic returning to the big screen, activations from Stranger Things, Loungefly and then there’s D23 Expo—which has announced all its panels. Haunt fanatics fret not, Halloween is already creeping into Universal Studios resorts and Disney Parks.

Here’s your guide to everything happening at theme parks, immersive experiences, and beyond.