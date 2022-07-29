D23 Expo Theme Parks Panel Announcement

W e’ll find out more about the future of Disney Parks and Resorts at the upcoming D23 Expo. Wonderful World of Dreams is comprised of pavilions and panels filled with Disney Parks magic from around the globe. Imagineering will have a big presence at the expo with behind the scenes looks at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Epcot’s expansion, new Frozen-themed experiences, Disney Cruise Line, live entertainment, retail shopping and more.

Here’s the listing of officially announced panels:

Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers

Friday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m., Backlot Stage

An inside look at the continuing development of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers— what it means in the Disney Parks and how these stories continue to grow. Disney Imagineers are joined by Julie Kagawa to talk about her first two books in a series of novels that tie into the lore of S.E.A.

A Peek Behind the Curtain at the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage

Learn about the legacy of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab, including the work created by Yale Gracey for the Haunted Mansion and other early projects, plus a behind-the-curtain look at the present-day magical process that is so unique to Imagineering.

Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection

Saturday, September 10, 12 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage

Join Walt Disney Imagineering Ambassador Bob Weis and Leah and Leslie Sklar, the wife and daughter of the late Disney l egend and Imagineer Marty Sklar, as they discuss some of the treasures they’ve discovered while going through Marty’s collection from his more than 50 years with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Magic in the Air: 30 Years of The Muppet Christmas Carol

Saturday, September 10, 1 p.m., Premiere Stage

Celebrate 30 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol with t he Muppets and other special guests.

Dreaming, Designing, and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish

Saturday, September 10, 4 p.m., Backlot Stage

Walt Disney Imagineers fresh off the launch of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet—the Disney Wish—talk about their experiences bringing this ship to life. From the wondrously themed spaces, imaginative kids’ clubs, and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, the ship brings to life fantastical stories you know and love like never before.

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m., Premiere Stage

For seven decades, the magic-makers at Walt Disney Imagineering have blended limitless imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring together families and friends to form lifelong memories. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products

Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m., Hall D23

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will take to the Hall D23 stage to share a look at new details of highly anticipated projects in development around the world. The fan-favorite presentation is sure to feature see-it-here-first moments and special surprises.

The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed

Sunday, September 11, 4:15 p.m., Hyperion Stage

Disney Imagineers discuss the origin and continuing popularity of Duffy & Friends , including the newest friend who has become a global phenomenon—LinaBell!

