Them’s the Rules

As part of the special event put on by Universal Pictures, we got to experience a special, one- night- only version of the latest addition to the Universal Studio Tour , where we were able to play carnival games for jingle jangle coins to exchange for prizes. Unfortunately the interactive aspects of this event won’t be a feature of the regular Universal Studios tour; only VIP tour guest will be able to walk around the sets. All other guests will have to spectate the eerie W estern theme park from the tram.