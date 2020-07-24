There's a $6,000 Alarm Clock In Case Your Phone Is Busted

Back when we could travel—if you used to travel—you’ll remember that the best way to wake up was to whisper across the hotel pillow at your phone, asking plaintively for Siri to wake you up at 5:00 am so you could take a cold taxi to an impersonal airport. Now, thanks to the magic of pretentious time-keeping, you can do the same thing using gears and cogs and pay a mere $5,900 for the pleasure.
Available on watch blog Hodinkee’s store, the pocket-sized travel clock is shaped like a Leica camera and encased in, according to the crew over there, “goat leather dyed our signature shade of Hodinkee grey.” The clock face uses a new font by Jonathan Hoefler called Decimal which is inspired - again, according to the ‘Dink - by old-timey watch typefaces.
You wind the clock with a little silver key and there are knobs on the back for setting the time, winding this eight-day beast up, and turning the little third hand to set the alarm.
Finally, these clocks contain new-old-stock movements which means they fished some old movements out of a box somewhere, oiled them, and stuck them into new cases.
The watch lover in my appreciates the audacity of this offering: selling an old-fashioned alarm clock to the Instagram generation is a bold move. The realist in me says you should probably just spend $20 on eBay and call it a day. And the masochist in me looks at the product page and notes that 96 people have already spent six grand on something that their phones do for free.
