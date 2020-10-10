These Luxury Cruise Ships Are Being Sold for Scrap Metal

And They’re at This Shipyard Because of the Pandemic

The cruise industry has been one of the hardest hit industries with public confidence in cruise holidays plummeting after a series of outbreaks occurred on cruise liners as the pandemic spread. Photo : Chris McGrath ( Getty Images )

Some of the earliest images we have of the health apocalypse we’re currently living in are from cruises. Then there were horror stories of ships, some with and some without passengers, being stranded at sea and not being allowed to dock at their destinations. On March 1 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “No Sail Order” for cruise ships because of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which suspended passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in U.S. waters.