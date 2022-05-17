The Maldives is one of the world’s most beautiful places—and one of the places most threatened by climate change, as about 80% of the island nation sits 3.3 feet (1 meter) below sea level rise. Ironically, the highest spot above sea level in the country is made out of trash, piled meters higher above the rest of the islands on an enormous man-made lagoon landfill called Thilafushi.

Known locally as “Trash Island,” Thilafushi has for years been a growing environmental and health concern for the Maldives as trash keeps piling up. But some big changes may finally be coming to the way the country handles its waste.

