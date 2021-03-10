This Drone in a Bowling Alley Is the Coolest Video You'll See All Week

Short clip from a new video produced by Sky Candy Studios, titled “Right Up Our Alley.” Gif : Sky Candy Studios

Do you love expertly choreographed drone videos? Then you’re in luck, because we’ve got the coolest video you’ll see all week—an expertly piloted and impressively directed video that was shot at the Bryant-Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.



The video, titled “Right Up Our Alley,” was created by Sky Candy Studios and directed by Anthony Jaska. The drone pilot for the video was Jay Byrd Christensen, the Head of Operations at Sky Candy.

Yes, the video was really created with a drone in a real bowling alley and doesn’t incorporate any computer graphics, according to the creators. But there is one element that’s gotten a touch up: The audio was done in post-production, which the drone pilot explained yesterday on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the only information we have about the video is what’s been posted online on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Sky Candy Studios hasn’t responded to Gizmodo’s email early Wednesday morning, including questions about the kind of drone they used. Inquiring minds want to know. But we’ll let you know if we hear back.

One thing we do know: Apparently the drone survived that crash at the end into the bowling pins, according to the drone pilot who made the revelation on YouTube. Hard to believe.

The drone pilot has other videos up on YouTube, including this one shot in a movie theater in Minnesota.

There’s also this one of a motorcycle in Rosedale Mall in Roseville, Minnesota.

Just incredible work.