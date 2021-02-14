Artist Luke Jerram created a glass sculpture of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine. Gif : Luke Jerram

If you’ve ever wondered what a covid-19 vaccine looks like outside of its syringe, you can check out what it looks like in glass.

Artist Luke Jerram unveiled his glass sculpture of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Bristol earlier this month to commemorate the vaccination of 10 million people in the United Kingdom. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is one of three vaccines currently approved for use in the country.

According to Jerram, the artwork is about 13 inches wide (34 centimeters) and is roughly the size of a soccer ball. The artist explains that his sculpture is one million times larger than the actual vaccine nanoparticle.