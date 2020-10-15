Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
This In-Browser Game Gives the Chrome Dino a Run for Its Money

John Biggs
Illustration for article titled This In-Browser Game Gives the Chrome Dino a Run for Its Money
Screenshot: Vivaldi

A game hidden in Vivaldi version 3.4 is adding “pixel-perfect” 8-bit cyberpunk action to your browsing sessions.

The game, which appears when you type “vivaldi://game” in the browser’s URL field, is a side-scrolling shooter that pits a speedy, wheeled hero against flying snail monsters in a dystopian future. It runs on both desktop and mobile versions of the Vivaldi browser.

“Riding her cybernetic ninja one-wheeler called the CyclePunk, Vivaldia outruns and outsmarts the big evil machines,” write the creators. “At times, it looks like an impossible battle to win but through courage and strength, Vivaldia triumphs. The evil is overcome and the humans can claim their city and future back. Vivaldia has won the hearts of the people.”

Icelandic gaming company Porcelain Fortress (best known for a Dark Tower board game reboot) built the game for the browser

Vivaldi is a privacy-focused browser with ad-blocking built-in and features a few interesting features like tab stacking and web page tiling. Being able to play a game in the browser is just a cybercherry on top.

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, board games, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

