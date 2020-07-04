Myrtle Beach in South Carolina on July 4, 2020. Photo : Sean Rayford ( Getty Images )

This Fourth of July is unlike any other in recent memory. In many places, a bsent are familiar scenes of fireworks and get togethers, replaced by warnings and worry about the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 2.8 million Americans and killed more than 129,000 . But in other places , the celebration goes on , despite the risk.

At the White House, President Donald Trump hosted an Independence Day celebration with crowds of hundreds of people, despite the dire coronavirus case and death count . In other parts of the country, officials urged Americans to exercise caution this Fourth of July, stay home, and take extra precautions to contain this deadly virus.

As a result, people around the U.S. are celebrating the nation’s independence in their own way. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, some of Trump’s supporters held a boat parade to support his re-election. Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, some stared at closed beaches through fences . The beaches were closed for the weekend, and there was a curfew.

This is how America celebrated July 4 during the coronavirus pandemic.