If you’re too lazy to make some of the drool worthy recipes featured on TikTok, like me, rest assured: Someone else will make the food for you and bring it to your door.

Beginning in 2022, TikTok will launch “TikTok Kitchen,” a series of restaurant delivery locations that will serve up some of the platform’s most viral recipes, Bloomberg reported on Friday. According to the outlet, TikTok Kitchen’s opening menu will include popular hits like baked feta pasta, which was one of Google’s most searched recipes this year, pasta chips, smash burgers, and corn ribs.

The current plan involves switching up menus every quarter, so it’s not certain whether popular dishes will always be available. If a new recipe starts going viral, there will be opportunities to add it to the TikTok Kitchen menu. Prices have not been released yet.

TikTok aims to open about 300 TikTok Kitchens in the U.S. by March and plans to expand to more than 1,000 by the end of the year. The social media company told TechCrunch that the creators of the viral recipes will be credited, although their names will apparently not be on the menus, and featured prominently in TikTok Kitchen locations .

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users,” TikTok stated.

Gizmodo reached out to TikTok for comment and more information on TikTok Kitchen on Friday but did not receive a response by the time of publication. We’ll make sure to update this article if we hear back.

TikTok Kitchen is made possible through a partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. The company works with traditional restaurants to create delivery-only food for its brands, which include offerings from Mariah Carey, Mario Lopez, and DJ Pauly D, and gives them a share of the profits every week.

Despite TikTok’s rapid plans for growth for TikTok Kitchen in 2022, the company isn’t shifting its focus from social media. TikTok told TechCrunch that the restaurant launch was a “campaign” to bring food from the social media platform to fans. It didn’t say how long the campaign would last.