It should be no surprise to anyone that I love a TTRPG anthology, and as soon as I got my hands on Tiny Tome I knew that I was holding something special. Collected from an open call via itch.io, Long Tail Games has curated a selection that touches on every genre and gameplay style. Like a lot of games selected from an open call, some of them aren’t perfect. But all of them are playable, as long as you’re willing to fill in the blanks yourselves.

There are hex-crawl games, solo journaling games, lyric games, and classic adventuring modules all crammed into this one book. I’ve selected a few of my favorites to showcase. The Kickstarter has fully funded, and you can support this project by clicking here—I can promise it’s worth it.