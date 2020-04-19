We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Space

To Celebrate Hubble's 30th Anniversary, NASA's Sharing What it Snapped on Your Birthday

Alyse Stanley
Filed to:you know what they say about turning 30
you know what they say about turning 30hubblehubble space telescopespaceouterspacegalaxyblack holes
2
Save
The Hubble Space Telescope has been taking pictures of outer space 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the last 30 years.
The Hubble Space Telescope has been taking pictures of outer space 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the last 30 years.
Photo: NASA

Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope’s launch, and NASA’s celebrating its birthday with another launch: a new search feature to find out what out-of-this-world photo Hubble captured on your birthday.

Advertisement

Given that Hubble has been snapping pics 24 hours a day, seven days a week since 1990, it’s a fitting commemoration, which was first spotted by KDVR earlier this week. Over the last three decades, Hubble’s given humanity a literal glimpse into the universe, capturing critical discoveries such as the furthest known galaxy from our own and the first sighting of water vapor in a “habitable zone” beyond our solar system, according to NASA’s website.

You can see out what kind of astronomical wonders Hubble saw on your birthday by going here. After entering the month and day you were born, the image pops up along with options to share it on social media. NASA’s also promoting the hashtag #Hubble30 in honor of the anniversary.

Advertisement

As for my birthday, Hubble caught this shot of a galaxy cluster with a name you won’t be seeing in a sci-fi movie anytime soon: Cl 0024+17. Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, right? I assume all the cool galaxy names have already been taken.

Illustration for article titled To Celebrate Hubbles 30th Anniversary, NASAs Sharing What it Snapped on Your Birthday

What otherworldliness did Hubble capture on your birthday? Let us know in the comments below!

Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Infinity Train's Creator on Why Trains Sound Scary and Where He Wants the Show to Go Next

10 Manga Series to Start Reading on the Shonen Jump App, One of the Best Deals in Digital Comics [Updated]

Penis Plushies, Zoom’s Google Problem and Lessons From Apollo 13: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

A Fantastic Westworld Brings Back Those Violent Delights