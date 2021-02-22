Traeger's Grill App Now Works With Your Apple Watch

Screenshot : Traeger

Traeger pellet grills and smokers are the centerpieces of many suburban barbecues, and those lucky enough to be able to tend these machines are considered gods among the brisket set. Now, after years of only being able to check and tweak your grill via your phone, Traeger is now offering an Apple Watch app for grillers on the go.

Traege‪r’s grills are wifi-enabled, which means you can connect to them remotely. The phone app currently offers recipes and notifications that tell you when the meat hits a certain temperature. You can also change the heat and even activate the smoker remotely.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch app is similar but simpler. The app lets you change temperature, check the probe temp, and turn on warming mode once your meal is done. The video below shows one idyllic example in which the griller plops some beef on the grill and then goes snowshoeing, checking the grill from the comfort of his wrist.

Apple Watch apps aren’t new, but this one is particularly spicy in that, while not technologically impressive, it puts control of your smoked pork shoulder right on your wrist. If that ain’t the future I don’t know what is.