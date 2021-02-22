We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

Traeger's Grill App Now Works With Your Apple Watch

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Save
Illustration for article titled Traegers Grill App Now Works With Your Apple Watch
Screenshot: Traeger

Traeger pellet grills and smokers are the centerpieces of many suburban barbecues, and those lucky enough to be able to tend these machines are considered gods among the brisket set. Now, after years of only being able to check and tweak your grill via your phone, Traeger is now offering an Apple Watch app for grillers on the go.

Traege‪r’s grills are wifi-enabled, which means you can connect to them remotely. The phone app currently offers recipes and notifications that tell you when the meat hits a certain temperature. You can also change the heat and even activate the smoker remotely.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch app is similar but simpler. The app lets you change temperature, check the probe temp, and turn on warming mode once your meal is done. The video below shows one idyllic example in which the griller plops some beef on the grill and then goes snowshoeing, checking the grill from the comfort of his wrist.

Apple Watch apps aren’t new, but this one is particularly spicy in that, while not technologically impressive, it puts control of your smoked pork shoulder right on your wrist. If that ain’t the future I don’t know what is.

G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo. Signal: +16468270591 Telegram: @johnbiggs

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION