The Movie Version of Optimus Prime From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Is Now a Walking, Talking Robot Toy

Robosen’s Flagship Optimus Prime, which debuted back in 2021, was easily one of the coolest toys of the past decade, transforming from truck to robot mode all by itself. After releasing a smaller, cheaper version last year, Robosen is back with yet another animated Optimus Prime toy, based on the character’s appearance in the upcoming, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.



As cool as it was to see the Transformers brought to life in Michael Bay’s summer blockbusters that debuted back in 2007, many fans of the animated series, and the popular ‘80s toy line, were disappointed with the film’s interpretation of Optimus Prime, who transformed into a Peterbilt 379 instead of a Freightliner or Kenworth truck with a flat front. In 2018's Bumblebee, the filmmakers changed Prime’s alternate truck mode design to look more like the one the character originally had, while maintaining all of the extra detailing and mechanical components that were lacking in the ‘80s cartoon.

The updated ‘Hollywood’ version of Optimus Prime from Bumblebee is being carried forward to the Autobots and Decepticons’ latest outing, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, hitting theaters on June 9. A mongst all the new toys and merchandise being released to coincide with the film is a new interactive toy from Robosen. Unlike the company’s Flagship and Elite Optimus Prime toys, which are designed to look like the ‘80s animated version of Prime, the new version is based on the Autobot’s recent movie appearances, and includes the extensive detailing created by the movie’s visual effects team that help make the CG version look more realistic and convincing when it transforms.



Like Robosen’s other Optimus Prime robot toys, this version can be controlled and programmed using a mobile app, and as an added fun detail, you can open Prime’s windshield when in robot mode to reveal the Matrix of Leadership inside. The one downside to this new version? It features lots of articulation powered by servos, but it can’t actually transform into a truck. It’s more in line with Robosen’s Buzz Lightyear toy, which was more like an action figure upgraded with robotic capabilities.

The full capabilities of Robosen’s latest Optimus Prime toy aren’t known yet, including pricing, but the company is promising to reveal more details later this month, and those wanting to add it to their collection can sign up on the company’s website to be notified when it’s available for sale.