30 Games Built to Run Heists, Burglaries, and Bank Jobs

While you see a lot of games out there that can be used to run heists (Bully Pulpit Games’ Fiasco comes immediately to mind), this selection is specifically built around heists. Not games that can be used for heists or games that can be twisted to run heists, but games that have their mechanics built to pull off one last job.



I’ve included quite a few Big Heist games here, but also a lot of smaller, indie games. Additionally, a lot of heist-y games are built out of a few core systems, most notably perhaps Blades in the Dark by John Harper. I’ve included the base game and a few other games that have been Forged in the Dark using the default use license for BitD. They’re all good games.