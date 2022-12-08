Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Tuesday that city officials were investigating a complaint filed with the city’s 311 reporting service. Officials replied to the complaint sent, ironically, via Twitter that the city’s Department of Building Inspection was looking into whether the company was violating city zoning codes with its in-office bedrooms. That city department confirmed with the Chronicle it was looking to conduct a site inspection at Twitter HQ.

A department spokesperson told reporters “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays.”

Musk tweeted out an angry message aimed at city officials Tuesday, miffed that San Francisco wanted to “attack” his company for “providing beds for tired employees.” He tried to call out San Francisco Mayor London Breed for not prioritizing “making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” though such an erroneous comment went unanswered by the mayor’s office.

James Clayton of BBC North America tweeted photos of what he claimed was the converted bedrooms inside Twitter. These pics seem to confirm earlier reports from Forbes that claimed Musk had several unused conference rooms that were vacated after mass layoffs and had them converted into bedrooms.

One of those pictures shows the ugly, bright orange carpeting and massive conference-style screens hanging on the wall noted by Forbes’ original reporting. They also reveal a small, token fleece blanket tucked under a bed table and what seems like wrapped, complimentary slippers you might find in a three star hotel room. That one room also included a large wardrobe, and another videos shows that the new Twitter leadership had installed a washing machine in what first appears to be an old utility room, as evidenced by the large floor sink in the corner.

Other images seem to show a much more rag-tag operating space, with couches being converted into rather uncomfortable-looking beds huddled next to working desks. It’s unclear who could be using the queen bed and who would get the couches. Previous reports noted that four to eight rooms per floor were equipped with these beds.

Musk himself has previously claimed in a deleted tweet that he is sleeping at the headquarters, though if you truly believe one of the world’s richest men is spending all his nights at a run down office building then I have a cool new hotel project I’m looking to do at 1355 Market St. in downtown San Fran you might be interested in.

Musk has put an end to Twitter’s work from home policy, meaning more employees are being forced to spend time in the office. He has previously been described by ex-employees at Tesla as an extreme micromanager, and he recently gave all those tweeps who survived layoffs an ultimatum: either work longer and harder, or else hit the road.

Although some Twitter users saw these amenities as somehow better than what they’ve used to sleep in their own offices, in reality it displays the shift in culture happening at Twitter, where Musk regularly demands a “hardcore” attitude from his subordinates. These amenities do not so much incentivize hard work as serve as a reminder they’re expected to put more hours into their job, even if that means a loss of privacy or comfort.