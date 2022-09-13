Twitter’s stockholders are making their voices heard. They’ve reportedly voted in favor of the company’s $44 billion acquisition deal with Elon Musk, according to a report f rom Reuters and another from The Wall Street Journal, both based on an unspecified number of anonymous sources.



The official deadline for the vote is today. A virtual Twitter shareholder meeting is set to be held at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern, and there participants will be able to cast their votes in real-time. However, according to Reuters and WSJ, enough shareholders have already submitted their affirmative vote to make the outcome clear.

Which makes sense, because Musk’s purchase offer is undeniably a good deal for Twitter and it’s stakeholders. Under the terms agreed to on April 25, each Twitter share would be sold for $54.20, which is about 30% higher than the current stock prick of $41.41/share, as of writing this.

The sale would allow stakeholders to cash out at a price that hasn’t showed up on the New York Stock Exchange since October 2021, and is equal to high price target estimates for the company. Previously, Twitter’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the Musk acquisition.

In fact, the only company shareholder who is likely to be vehemently against the deal moving forward is Musk himself, who purchased more than a 9% stake in the social media platform in early April. That buy-up happened in the lead up to the official purchase deal, which Musk has been trying to back out of for months now.

Musk has now made three official attempts to weasel out of the deal, by claiming that Twitter violated the terms of the Merger Agreement. First his arguments were focused solely on the platform’s bot data. Now though, they’ve expanded to include a $7 million settlement paid to former company executive and whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. Musk’s legal team claim that the payout goes against a severance clause in the Agreement.

But Twitter has repeatedly denied Musk’s allegations and their relevance to the purchase. The company continues to push for the deal to go through, and is suing Musk in Delaware court to try to force the matter.

The Merger Agreement requires Musk to vote his shares in favor of his own purchase. However, as of Monday, WSJ reported that Musk had yet to do so and likely wouldn’t. Because the Tesla CEO claims that Twitter has already violated their agreement, it would make sense for him to act as if the agreement is void, and not vote at all.

This story will be updated following the Twitter shareholder meeting.