Two New Galaxy Book Laptops Get Leaked Ahead of Samsung's Upcoming Unpacked Event

T he Samsung leaks just keep coming. F ollowing recent rumors about the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 have just been spotted in recently discovered renders.

In what appears to be leaked press renders posted by Evan Blass, we can see two laptops that will most likely be the headline devices in Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event on April 28th. Both systems are expected to be available in 13 and 15-inch sizes, with the Galaxy Book Pro offering a traditional clamshell design, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 getting a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge and built-in stylus support.

Rumored specs for both systems are also expected to be quite similar, with Samsung offering a range of 11th-gen Intel CPUs with Intel Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, optional LTE connectivity, and possibly even Nvidia MX450 GPUs on some configs. Interestingly, it seems Samsung is going with AMOLED displays for the entire line, which should offer significantly richer and more vibrant colors than a typical LCD panel, while still maintaining relatively affordable starting prices of around $1,000.

However, in addition to these Intel-powered laptops, Samsung could also announce a new ARM-based notebook at Unpacked in the Galaxy Book Go, which according to SamMobile will still run Windows 10 but feature one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processors.

Sporting a 14-inch display, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a full HD display, the Galaxy Book Go looks like it will attempt to deliver even better battery life than the new Galaxy Book Pro laptops with a slim design good for general productivity or entertaining on-the-go.

So, based on recent leaks, it’s looking like Samsung will have at least three new laptops planned for its Unpacked event at the end of the month. That said, it’s a safe bet that Samsung has at least one more unknown device to show off, as the trailer for Samsung’s event teased that Samsung will reveal “the most powerful Galaxy yet,” which doesn’t really describe any of the machines above.

Currently, my prediction is that Samsung will also reveal a new gaming laptop at the event, but that’s just a hunch based on looking at Samsung’s previous product releases over the past year. Either way, with Samsung’s event less than two weeks away, we should know more real soon.