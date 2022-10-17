Today, Toronto residents age 19 years or older can officially purchase weed on demand from Uber Eats. The food delivery service has partnered with Leafly, an online marijuana retailer, to connect customers with local dispensaries.



According to Leafly, this is the first time marijuana delivery is available on a third-party food ordering platform like Uber Eats. Customers can begin purchasing cannabis products in the Uber Eats app today, with delivery from licensed retailers fulfilled by staff from CanSell, an Ontario-based cannabis retail education program. Leafly and Uber Eats say that this partnership will hopefully help tackle the underground marijuana market as well as encourage people not to drive while high.

“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city,” said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita in a press release.

To order cannabis products in the Uber Eats app, users can select the “Cannabis” option to search for nearby retailers and upon selecting one, will be asked to verify their age. Users can then select from the retailers menu—much the same way they would if they were ordering food—and will be notified when their order has been accepted by the retailer. Upon delivery, customers will have to verify their age and sobriety to CannSell certified staff.

It’s not clear when/if this partnership will expand to the rest of Canada (or even the United States), and Uber Eats did not return Gizmodo’s request for comment.