It’s been nearly four months since Russia invaded Ukraine and there still appears to be no end in sight. Individuals from all walks of life have rallied to the country’s aid, utilizing the internet to preserve Ukrainian websites, crank call Russian bureaucrats, and help refugees find shelter. Two artists have even started selling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to funnel money to Ukrainians left in desperate circumstances by the war .



For the multidisciplinary duo Synchrodogs, which is made up of artists Tania Shcheglova and Roman Noven, the war is personal. Originally from Ukraine, they began working together in 2008 after meeting each other on an online photography forum. The duo said they were deeply impacted by the war and that they try to use their platform to act as role models and speak truth. They’re confident and hopeful in their ability make a difference.

“Artists should speak loud now and act like public speakers and volunteers, they have the power to change the world, to tell the truth, to fight propaganda and a lot of other things that [will] help Ukraine win this war eventually,” Shcheglova and Noven said in joint responses to Gizmodo via email.

They document their work and fundraising efforts on Instagram and Twitter.