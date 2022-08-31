Yes, it’s still August—but Halloween is already in the air at Universal Studios Hollywood. Recently io9 was invited to a “lights-on” (not operating at full spooky capacity) tour of two of the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights attractions: “ The Horrors of Blumhouse,” featuring The Black Phone and Freaky, and “ The Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”

Led by HHN West creative director John Murdy, the tour included first looks at the set pieces (including some extremely gruesome props) , and hints about where to find the E aster eggs, for those who will be looking while running from the various resident monsters. There are definitely some spoilers here if you’re planning a visit and would rather go in blind, but if you’d like a preview of where the scares may occur to brace yourself— or simply want to get a behind the scenes look at how these cinematic worlds are recreated for this Halloween event—keep reading!