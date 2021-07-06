Updates From Black Widow, Batwoman, and More

Get in losers, we’re going to Disney+. Image : Marvel Studios

A new clip from the next Fear Street teases bad things happening to the Shadyside kids. Tuca & Bertie is still clucking along. The CW teases what’s to come in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and more. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement

Black Widow

Taskmaster enjoys a featurette while Red Guardian escapes from prison in a new clip from Black Widow. Our review is right here if you missed it.

Lamb

A childless couple adopts a human-lamb hybrid in the first trailer for your new favorite Christmas movie, Lamb.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978



Sadie Sink states “bad things always happen to Shadysiders” in a new clip from Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Batwoman

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Batwoman is now casting Renee Montoya, “a former GCPD officer who left the department due to GCPD’s treatment of Gotham’s marginalized citizens” and has since been “relegated to a paper-pusher in charge of the ‘freaks division’ in the Mayor’s office.” The series is apparently also casting the roles of Jada Jett, “the CEO of Jet Industries” and her “sexy playboy” son, Marquis Jet.

Stargirl: Summer School

According to KSiteTV, the first six episodes of Stargirl’s second season will be officially subtitled “Summer School. ”

Peacemaker

Empire has our first official photo from the Peacemaker TV series.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Advertisement

The Flash

Nora and Bart return to fight Godspeed in the synopsis for “Heart of the Matter, Part II” — the season finale of The Flash.

The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Constantine joins the Spanish Civil War in the synopsis for “Bad Blood” — the tenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s sixth season.

THE CYCLE OF LIFE - With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

Superman roughs up Morgan Edge in the synopsis for “Tension. ”

TENSION - Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

The Charmed Ones take on The Whispering Evil in the synopsis for “I Dreamed a Dream...”

SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318). Original airdate 7/23/2021

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

The Outpost

Luna attempts another assassination in the synopsis for “A Throne of Our Own” — the July 22 episode of The Outpost.

WHAT IS YET TO COME - Garret (Jake Stormoen) attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) devise a plan to save the Blackbloods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discovers Wren’s (Izuka Hoyle) secret. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) tries to stay loyal and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) attempts another assassination. The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B02). Original airdate 7/22/2021

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca relies on her instincts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Tuca & Bertie.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Morty explores the horse hospital in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rickdependence Spray. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook