Robert Kirkman’s Oblivion Song is coming to the big screen, with some help from Jake Gyllenhaal. A Witches of Eastwick reboot may be happening at Warner Bros. Go behind the scenes on the return of Apple TV+’s See. Plus, what’s coming on Archer and What We Do In the Shadows. To me, my spoilers!



Nosferatu

The lead-in to an L.A. Times interview with Anya-Taylor Joy confirms she’s still attached to star in Robert Egger’s Nosferatu remake announced in 2019.

Her schedule is booked solid for the next 2½ years, starting soon with The Menu, a dark comedy set in the world of exotic culinary culture directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) and then moving next year to Furiosa, George Miller’s prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. After that, she’ll reunite with Queen’s Gambit writer-director Scott Frank for the thriller Laughter in the Dark and Eggers again in a reworking of the vampire classic Nosferatu, the latest collaboration in a partnership that began with her first “real film,” the unnerving 2016 horror movie The Witch.

Oblivion Song

Deadline reports Jake Gyllenhaal will both star in an produce a film adaption of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s comic book series, Oblivion Song. The story follows Nathan Cole,” a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion—a part of Philadelphia lost a decade ago, along with 300,000 of its citizens.” As of this writing, no director is attached.

The Witches of Eastwick

According to Screen Daily, a Witches of Eastwick remake is now in development at Warner Bros. from Swedish director, Ninja Thyberg.

I’m Your Man

Dan Stevens plays a German woman’s robot boyfriend in the latest trailer for I’m Your Man, opening in select theaters September 24.



It Came from Below

A caving expedition investigates rumors of a monster — revealed here to be a bat-humanoid+insect hybrid— in the trailer for It Came from Below, available on VOD September 7.

The Amityville Moon

The Amityville Horror meets The Howling in the trailer for The Amityville Moon — a film that has nothing to do with either franchise.

Firebite

Deadline reports Yael Stone, Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey and Shantae Barnes-Cowan will star in Firebite, a fantasy series at AMC+ that “follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Collins) and Shanika (Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert.”

Dexter

TV Line reports Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan will appear on the Dexter revival as a “full-fledged series regular.” In conversation with the outlet, Carpenter stated, “I don’t think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter. [She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].”

Archer

“Ghosts from Archer’s past” emerge in the synopsis for “Dingo, Baby, Et Cetera” airing September 22.

Lana makes rookie mistakes as ghosts from Archer’s past haunt him on a special mission. Written by Mark Ganek.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

The origins of Provincetown are revealed in the synopsis for September 8's episode, “Blood Buffet”.

The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light. Written by Brad Falchuk; directed by Axelle Carolyn.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires go to small claims court in the synopsis for “The Chamber of Judgement” airing September 23.

Justice is served, both vampirically and also in small claims court. Written by William Meny; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

A “bridge crew mystery” draws Rutherford’s attention in the synopsis for “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris”.

Assigned a special task by Dr. T’Ana, Tendi enlists Mariner for help. On the U.S.S. Cerritos, Rutherford is consumed by a bridge crew mystery. Written By: M. Willis Directed By: Bob Suarez

SurrealEstate

SurrealEstate’s first season draws to a close with the synopsis for “The House Always Wins”.

The Donovan House confronts Luke and the team with their deepest losses and greatest regrets.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform has a quick teaser for the third and final season of Motherland: Fort Salem.

See

The cast and crew of See discuss season two in a new featurette.

Stargirl

Tigress and Sportsmaster return in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Yellowjackets

Finally, Showtime has released a new trailer for its time-hopping survival thriller, Yellowjackets, starring Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

Banner art by Jim Cook