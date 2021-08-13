Robert Rodriguez has signed a big new deal with HBO Max. Get a look at Tom Hanks’ cute dog in the post-apocalyptic drama Finch. The My Little Ponys are here for a whole new show. Plus, what’s in store for Supergirl, Riverdale, Stargirl and more, and new teases for The Walking Dead’s final return.



Advertisement

Untitled Robert Rodriguez Projects

Deadline reports Robert Rodriguez has signed a “first look” deal with HBO and HBO Max in which he hopes to “to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell.”

The Wonder

Production has begun on Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s The Wonder starring Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne and Ciaran Hinds. Set in the Irish Midlands in 1962, the story follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh) as she’s “brought to a tiny village to observe” 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, a girl “who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well.” [Variety]

Finch

Apple TV+ has a new photo from Finch — the upcoming post-apocalyptic movie in which a terminal Tom Hanks builds a robot to take care of his beloved pet dog before he dies (yikes!) — streaming November 5.

Advertisement

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

The latest Shang-Chi TV spot contains new footage of The Abomination.

My Little Pony: A New Generation

A new generation of ponies, unicorns and pegasi restore magic to Equestria in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming My Little Pony movie — and yes, that is Michael McKean at the beginning, using a vocal intonation similar to that of The Clown on Voyager.

Advertisement

MacGruber

Deadline reports Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy have joined the cast of MacGruber. Zane will play Queeth, “one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies long thought dead” who has “resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world” while Anderson has been cast as Major Harold Kernst, “the right-hand man of General Fasoose (Laurence Fishburne), who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission.” Murphy will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, “Dieter von Cunth’s ruthless henchman, who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber.”

Advertisement

Dark City: The Series

During a virtual presentation of his new short film Mask of the Evil Apparition — which is set in the same universe as his classic 1998 film, Dark City — Alex Proyas revealed he’s also developing a Dark City television series.

Dark City right now is really an intriguing one to me because we’re developing a series, a Dark City Series.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends visit Texas during the 1920's in the synopsis for “There Will Be Brood”.

GETTING ANSWERS - When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas. With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him. Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn’t expecting.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Supergirl takes on child abuse at migrant facilities in the synopsis for “Dream Weaver”.

SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP - Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Tigress and Sportsmaster return in the synopsis for “Summer School, Chapter Four” — the August 31 episode of Stargirl.

THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#204). Original airdate 8/31/2021.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Max investigates a burglary in the synopsis for “Bittersweet Symphony”.

DIZZY – Max (Nathan Dean) investigates the break-in meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) continues his research. Rosa (Amber Midthunder) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) team up and Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery. Also starring Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (#306). Original airdate 8/30/2021.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Riverdale

Cheryl mines palladium in the synopsis for “The Night Gallery” directed by Mädchen Amick.

MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past. Erinn Westbrook also stars. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille (#514). Original airdate 9/1/2021.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

KSiteTV also has a brief synopsis for “Revolution, Part 1" — the season finale of Motherland: Fort Salem.

In the season finale, the Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem. Raelle, Abigail, Tally and their allies are forced to make impossible, world-changing choices.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

AMC has released a new clip from the season premiere of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Titans

Finally, a new “this season on...” trailer for Titans includes appearances from the Scarecrow, Blackfire and the Red Hood.

Banner art by Jim Cook