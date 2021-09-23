Superman punches a lot of holes in a lot of people in a new Injustice trailer. Michelle Gomez talks a little more about her approach to Doom Patrol’s Madame Rouge. Plus, new glimpses at Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. To me, my spoilers!



Untitled Conversion Camp Horror Film

Deadline reports Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s currently untitled horror film set at a conversion camp in an undisclosed role.

She Will

Deadline also reports Dario Argento is attached to produce She Will, a “psychological thriller” from director Charlotte Colbert starring Alice Krige, Kota Eberhardt, Malcolm McDowell, and Rupert Everett. The story follows “aging actress Veronica, who after an operation, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse, Desi. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to confront her past and enact revenge within her dreams.”

Death Note 2

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Masi Oka confirmed a sequel to 2017's Death Note is still in development at Netflix.

All I can say is still in the works. Nothing has been decided either way. I can say that we are listening to the fans and hopefully the fans will be happy with the direction we’re going.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

A lovely dance takes place in the new IMAX poster.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

There’s also a pair of new posters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Injustice

Superman punches holes through the Joker, Clayface, and Solomon Grundy in a new “red band” trailer for Injustice.

Let the Right One In

Showtime has officially ordered ten episodes of Let the Right One: The Series, starring Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez. [TV Line]

Doom Patrol

In conversation with TV Line, Michelle Gomez revealed her Madame Rouge will not speak with a French accent.

I was interested as to why her name was Madame Rouge. I thought she was French, and I was gearing up for a French accent, but they ended up not needing it.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

“Death Valley” begins in the trailer for next week’s episode of American Horror Story.

Riverdale

Finally, Alice has a meltdown while Jughead pretends to be Tabitha’s boyfriend in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Banner art by Jim Cook