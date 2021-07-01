Updates From Thor: Love and Thunder, Dungeons & Dragons, and More

Get ready for the Guardians (and everyone else) to go a bit loopy in Love and Thunder. Image : Marvel Studios

Jason Blum chats about the new Exorcist’s approach to the franchise’s canon. Amazon sets an incredibly vague 2021 release window for Wheel of Time. Get a glimpse at the first five minutes of Netflix’s Fear Street: 1994. Plus, HBO’s Last of Us adaptation casts an important small role. To me, my spoilers!



The Last Voyage of the Demeter

THR reports David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), and Javier Botet (REC) have joined the cast of The Last Voyage of Demeter — André Øvredal’s upcoming Dracula movie about the Count’s trip from Carpathia to London while stored in cargo. Dastmalchian will play Wojchek, “the Demeter’s first mate” while Cunninginham is set to play the ship’s Captain. Franciosi has been cast as Anna, “a stowaway” opposite Botet as Dracula, himself.

Night of the Animated Dead

THR also reports the animated remake of George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead has been rated “R” by MPAA and stars Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill as Ben, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper.

The Exorcist



During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Jason Blum confirmed his upcoming Exorcist movie will be a sequel-ignoring follow-up to the original film, similar to David Gordon Green’s Halloween.

[It’s] going to be like David [Gordon Green]’s Halloween sequel. I think it’s going to pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there. We had a lot of skeptics about Halloween and David turned them around, and I think he’s going to turn it around with The Exorcist.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Discussing Film reports Loki’s Autumn Durald has been hired to shoot Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, replacing the first film’s cinematographer, Rachel Morrison, due to scheduling conflicts.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In conversation with Collider, Karen Gillan stated Thor: Love & Thunder brings out the “bonkers” side of Nebula.

And then Taika really brought out the bonkers side. I think everyone is just really, really funny and bonkers and wild. I don’t know if it’s personal [levity]. Like I don’t think she’s finding herself funny or being funny, but in her seriousness I think we will find her funny, and just the pure aggression that we’ve tapped into.

The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron has told Variety that work is apace on the followup to Netflix’s immortal action movie comics adaptation, with filming set to start in early 2022.

Dungeons & Dragons

Even more set pictures have hit social media, giving us our first looks at Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman and Hugh Grant on the set of Dungeons & Dragons.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

The first five minutes of Fear Street Part One: 1994 are now available to watch on Youtube.

Unearth

Adrienne Barbeau contracts a flesh-burrowing parasite in a new clip from Unearth.

Cinderella

We also have a TV spot for Amazon Prime’s Cinderella.

The Last of Us

Variety has word Nico Parker has joined the cast of The Last of Us as Joel’s daughter, Sarah.

The Flash

Deadline reports that Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker have renewed their contracts for the show, which were originally set to expire after season 7, although the CW has not yet indicated for how long, or if the show’s eight season could ultimately be its last.

The Craving

According to Deadline, Netflix is developing The Craving — a new thriller drama series from Escape Room director Adam Robitel and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension writer Gavin Heffernan said to explore “the real-world horrors of addiction through a genre lens.” Produced by Darren Aronofsky and Elizabeth Gesas’ Protozoa Pictures, the series follows “a female sheriff in a Colorado ski town besieged by an unprecedented new threat.”

Kung Fu

A K-pop star may be a guardian in the trailer for “Attachment” — next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Superman & Lois

Lois promises Evil Superman will find a way out of his current predicament in a new trailer for their July 13 return episode.

The Wheel of Time

Finally, Amazon Prime has released another incredibly brief teaser for its upcoming Wheel of Time series, only confirming that the show will hit the streamer some time in 2021.

