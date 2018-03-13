Screenshot: To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (YouTube)

The extraterrestrial and fringe science research group founded by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge has released what is purportedly declassified Pentagon footage of a Navy pilot observing an unidentified flying object.

“What the fuck is that thing,” someone in the video says, “Wow, what is that, man?”

The research group, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSAAS) wrote in a blog post that the video was captured by a F/A-18 Super Hornet in 2015 and was “reviewed by multiple government organizations.”

The object, a white oval, appears to be flying at a high speed above water. As the TTSAAS notes in its blog, the “object has no distinguishable flight surfaces or exhaust plume, and its flight seems to defy the known laws of physics.”

Tom Crosson, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, told Gizmodo that the Pentagon will not provide comment of the footage. TTSAAS did not respond to a Gizmodo request for comment on how it obtained the footage, but the group’s blog post says that the footage “should be available to any member of the press or public via the Freedom of Information Act.”

This new footage comes three months after The New York Times released another similar video along with its report that the Pentagon secretly operated a $22 million program—Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program—focused on researching unidentified aerial phenomena from 2008 to 2012.

Luis Elizondo, who is the former head of that program and who now serves as director of global security for TTSAAS told CNN that, this video and the other Pentagon footage of unidentified aerial phenomena released last year are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

