RRR

RRR #encoRRRe (Official Trailer)

Just go see it again and take as many people with you as you can.

If you haven’t seen it and are here to get a mood board sense of the film, Director S. S. Rajamouli has created the most epic three hours (don’t worry, there’s an intermission) you’ll witness on screen. Stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are swoon-worthy leading action stars, with a supporting turn (randomly) by former Punisher Ray Stevenson too.

During a fictionalized take on 1920s revolution-era India, two unlikely best friends—whose meet-cute is saving a child from a burning bridge—get swept into a pure bromance (there are musical numbers), rise to defend their people, but inevitably turn to foes by fate (it gets dramatic). There’s lot of Tom Cruise-esque running, action that outdoes Bayhem, Bridgerton-ish light period romance, revenge worthy of a Tarantino plot, Fast and Furious-style family bonds, and octane ramped up to 100 with a dash of Taken, all wrapped up within its sheer Tollywood genius. You’ll wish there were more hours in a day to see it over and over again.

We strongly suggest seeing it in a theater, as the Netflix version is dubbed in Hindu and not the movie’s original Telugu language.