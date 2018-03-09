GIF

Sometimes the question, “Can I do this?,” is far more interesting and exciting than asking, “Should I do this?” The RC hobbyists behind YouTube’s FliteTest channel understand this truism, and wondered if they could get the classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe ride-on toy to fly.

Like the original Wright Flyer, the answer is yes, a Cozy Coupe can fly—for at least a little bit. After a couple of failed attempts that required some extensive, emergency, on-airstrip repairs, the ride-on toy does eventually get off the ground, thanks to a pair of massive electric motors with 28-inch propellers that each produce over 30 pounds of thrust.

This was by no means a cheap experiment. The extensive upgrades made to the Cozy Coupe were far more expensive than the ride-on toy itself, which made the end of its first flight even more tragic, as the plane tore itself apart mid-air before landing. Science is messy, but for something like this you’d want to make sure you can both take off and land safely before putting a toddler behind the wheel—that is the ultimate goal, right?

