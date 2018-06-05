Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s the fear of anyone who’s ever spent hundreds of dollars on a drone. You’re out flying, capturing beautiful footage of a lake, when suddenly the battery on your craft begins to die, and the drone starts its pre-programmed slow descent to what should be a safe landing—except that it’s over water. Dave Svorking found himself in that exact situation, but was determined not to lose his expensive toy.

Like a parent attempting to save the life of a drowning child, Svorking dashed to the edge of the water, shed his bag and other electronics, and dived right in. His efforts, including a frantic swim the last 10 or so feet and an epic, one-handed catch, ultimately saved his drone from a waterlogged demise. Does anyone else think this would make for a fantastic Olympic sport?

[YouTube via PetaPixel]