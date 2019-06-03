Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Andrew Liszewski (Gizmodo / Apple)

We’re bound to see some drama at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote today. What kind of drama at this annual gathering of computer geeks, you ask? None other than the death of iTunes.

This is a rare plot point to expect from WWDC. Either Apple will kill iTunes, which will infuriate the software’s loyal fans, or Apple won’t kill iTunes, which will annoy the haters. Either outcome is dramatic in its own way, and the fun won’t stop there. Apple is also expected to announce the latest versions of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. That means we’ll get a sneak peek at a whole bunch of new features that will probably be free for all users in just a few months. In general, we can expect to see macOS and iOS continue to share apps thanks to the Marzipan, and everything to get a little bit slicker. Apple might even announce some new hardware, like a long overdue update to the Mac Pro.

We’ll be on the ground in San Jose for the WWDC keynote. You can livestream the keynote on Apple’s website here. And follow along with our liveblog below for a play-by-play and colorful commentary. The show officially kicks off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), and we’ll be adding updates a short while before.