Photo: Robyn Beck/Pool Photo (AP)

If there’s something absolutely no one other than Elon Musk woke up this weekend thinking, it is “Elon Musk should release a rap single about Harambe, the tragically slain gorilla that became a meme nearly three years ago, after which said meme subsequently got treaded into the ground, and more than a few people began noting it might actually have been kind of racist.” Unfortunately, that is what he did, because Elon must.



Released under the fictional rap label “Emo G” (sigh), Musk tweeted out a link to an auto-tuned song about the late gorilla hosted on Soundcloud, which thus technically makes him a Soundcloud rapper now. I don’t know a lot about music, but I can safely say I am confident after listening to this song that Elon is not going to be headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show.

Advertisement

Musk does drop such bars as “RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen” and “RIP Harambe/Smoking on some strong/In the gorilla zoo/And we thinking about you.” I note this so that no matter whether you choose to listen to this track, as I did, you will not be able to escape this entirely and share some of my suffering.

Advertisement

As of late Sunday evening, Musk’s track has earned him feedback on Twitter including “2015 ass reddit bacon boy bitch,” “WARNING: if you listen to that elon musk harambe track you will be cursed with bad luck for the next twenty years and you will deserve it,” “Elon musk is both in 3019 and also 2016 at the same time,” and, just to top it off, “most people would be content just being rich, but elon musk also wants to be cool and funny, and he will never be cool or funny, and that satisfies me.”

This outpouring of distaste is almost certainly what Musk intended on some level, but also very much not in any way that redeems it on the rating scale I just made up in my head.

In conclusion, I rate this at two out of five enraged fanboys yelling “I’m Pickle Rick!” in a McDonald’s.

Advertisement

In other Musk-related news, his ongoing fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his habit of tweeting out inaccurate information about Tesla even after signing a settlement agreement is scheduled to escalate yet again this week. The court hearing where a judge will decide whether to hold Musk in contempt for allegedly violating the agreement is scheduled for April 4, according to CBS News. Possible consequences if he fares poorly there could include further fines, new court-ordered limitations on his social media use, or possibly even his removal as Tesla CEO.

[Rolling Stone]